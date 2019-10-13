(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of news about disease of six-year-old Abdullah of Faisalabad directed the health department to immediately contact with his family for treatment.

Usman Buzdar said that the treatment of Abdullah's disease would be undertaken at official level and the Punjab government would bear all expenses of his treatment.