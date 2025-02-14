Pb Govt To Discourage Unplanned Housing Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 11:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that instead of unplanned construction, the government would encourage housing schemes having master-plan. Spatial Planning Authority for the housing sector will prove to be a revolutionary step.
He said this while chairing a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed, Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Secretary Housing also attended the meeting.
Director General LDA and DG Punjab Land Record Authority briefed the meeting. During the meeting, the regulation of housing schemes was thoroughly reviewed.
Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wants maximum convenience for the people. "To bring transparency in the matters of the housing sector, the Chief Minister will herself look into the matters of the Spatial Planning Authority", he noted.
He said that Planning Support System (PSS) was being introduced in 32 districts of Punjab.
"Under preview of PSS permission will be required before starting any housing schemes or all government projects in green areas. Zeeshan Rafiq said that unnecessary NOCs required for private housing schemes will be eliminated. "All records of housing schemes will be available on the dashboard", he said.
He expressed his determination to make the transfer of plots 100 percent transparent. "Maps and plot details will be visible through QR codes", he remarked. The Minister for Local Government said that work was being done to launch franchise services for the issuance of land to individuals. "It is likely to start in March and citizens will no longer need to go to the Patwari of the area", he pledged.
He urged that the approved master plan of housing schemes should not be changed without solid reasons. "A system will be introduced throughout Punjab in which the needs of small areas will also be taken into account", he vowed.
