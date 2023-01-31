Pb govt to dispatch medical teams

UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced to dispatch medical teams to Peshawar for the treatment of blast victims, saying the Punjab government would provide all-out support to treat the injured

A 13-member medical team was leaving for Peshawar with medicines and blood from Punjab, he added and reiterated that the government expresses solidarity with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The martyrdom of innocent worshipers in the Peshawar blast was no less than a tragedy and the Punjab government was an equal sharer in the grief of bereaved families, he said and added that perpetrators deserve severe punishment.

There are no words to describe feelings and emotions about the tragic incident, he added.

He said, like all people of Pakistan, the heart of every person of Punjab was wounded,adding that cowardly act of terrorism could not shake the firm resolve of the nation.

