UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt To Distribute Anti-dengue Kits: Usman Buzdar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:48 PM

Pb govt to distribute anti-dengue kits: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for distributing anti-dengue kits among people at their door-steps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for distributing anti-dengue kits among people at their door-steps.

In the first phase, the kits will be distributed among people living in areas of Rawalpindi and scope of distribution will be expanded to other areas if required.

The Primary & secondary health department has started working on preparing anti-dengue kits.

Usman Buzdar directed to early distribution of the kits, adding that the Punjab government would provide all possible resources and dengue would be defeated with hard work.

Medicines were available in hospitals for treatment of dengue patients, he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Dengue Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.