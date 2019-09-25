Pb govt to distribute anti-dengue kits: Usman Buzdar

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for distributing anti-dengue kits among people at their door-steps.

In the first phase, the kits will be distributed among people living in areas of Rawalpindi and scope of distribution will be expanded to other areas if required.

The Primary & secondary health department has started working on preparing anti-dengue kits.

Usman Buzdar directed to early distribution of the kits, adding that the Punjab government would provide all possible resources and dengue would be defeated with hard work.

Medicines were available in hospitals for treatment of dengue patients, he said.