Pb Govt To Introduce 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per' Programme

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:18 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to launch the 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per' programme to better serve the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to launch the 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per' programme to better serve the people.

Under this programme, government departments will accomplish specific tasks, in addition to their assigned duties, and service delivery mechanisms would be made further effective and useful. The departments will be given tasks, according to public needs, and third-party feedback, as well as of the public sector institutions, will be collected. Public feedback will be directly collected about the targets assigned every week.

The chief minister on Monday chaired a meeting in his office in this regard which was attended by commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the CM emphasized that Punjab would be made an exemplary province with regard to public service because it is the main agenda of the democratic government. The people should not have to visit government offices for the solution of their problems and, rather, the government machinery should go to their doorsteps to serve them, he added.

The rationale of this programme was to assert the presence of the government at the grassroots and the deputy commissioners and other heads would have to achieve the targets of public service, CM directed.

The chief minister emphasized that the government wanted to restore public confidence and made it clear that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officers and officials failing to deliver.

He announced conducting field visits to review ground situations and asked the participants to move forward with a passion for public service because no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

While briefing, Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik said the government officials would be held accountable on the basis of their monthly reports and best performers would be rewarded while action would be taken on poor performance. The project priorities would be identified according to the benefit of the people and garbage would be removed from streets and other areas.

Similarly, monitoring would be conducted through the PITB dashboard, tiger force, civil society, media and the solution of problems of the common man would be the success of this program. It was stated in the briefing that tasks relating to local bodies, water and sanitation, Eid week, road safety and beautification would be assigned and implementation of rules and regulations, special campaigns, service delivery, law & order, price-control, cleanliness and tree-plantation campaigns would also be held and better monitoring and feedback would becollected to make this program a success. Field activities would be daily monitored.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, ACS (south Punjab), secretaries and others also attended the meeting.

