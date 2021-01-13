Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary: minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday said the Punjab government had started work to introduce new law to discourage beggary in the society

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review the proposed Punjab Prevention of Beggary Act 2021.

During the meeting, Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Secretary Hassan Iqbal and Director General Shahid Niaz briefed the minister about various provisions of proposed Act/Law.

The proposed law would empower the government functionaries to arrest a person found begging and to present him/her before a court of law. After detention beggars would be housed in special welfare houses under Social Welfare Department.

The minister said for the first time punishment for beggars and their patrons would be introduced to discourage begging.

Yawar Abbas Bukhari directed the officers that draft of proposed law be completed after more deliberations so that it could present before the Punjab Cabinet soon.