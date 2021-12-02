UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt To Introduce Zero-NOC Policy For Investors: CM

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:15 PM

Pb govt to introduce zero-NOC policy for investors: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a one-window facility has been introduced to facilitate the investors in the province adding that a zero-NOC policy would be added soon.

He said this during a meeting with CEO of Procter & Gamble Pakistan Adil Farhat who called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

While highlighting the government's proactive approach to encourage trade and investment in the province, the CM announced that an inspectorless regime has been introduced and labour laws were being eased too. Alongside, special economic zones were being established for investors and an investment facilitation cell has been established, he added.

The investment opportunities would create jobs while strengthening the national economy, he maintained and added that the establishment of 16 cement plants has been approved in three years. The government has taken a number of steps to create ease of doing business in the province, he added.

Adil Farhat appreciated the provincial government for ensuring facilities for the business community during the coronavirus pandemic and tax relief to the tune of billions of rupees has been given. The company would take benefit from the investment opportunities as a conducive atmosphere was provided to the trade and business community, he added. Secretary Industries and others were present.

