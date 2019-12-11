UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt To Pay Salary, Pension To Christian Employees On Dec 20

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:28 PM

Pb govt to pay salary, pension to Christian employees on Dec 20

On the special direction of Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar, the provincial finance department will pay salaries and other allowances of the current month on December 20 to all government employees of the Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :On the special direction of Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar, the provincial finance department will pay salaries and other allowances of the current month on December 20 to all government employees of the Christian community.

According to a spokesperson of the department, Christian pensioners will receive their pensions on the same date.

The purpose of this decision was to help the Christian employees and pensioners to celebrate their Christmas.

