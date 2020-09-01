UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt To Present Two Years Performance On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:09 PM

The Punjab government would present its two years performance report at a ceremony to be held at 90-Sharah-e-Quaid-i-Azam on Wednesday (Tomorrow ).

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht would dilate on two years performance of government departments, whereas, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest on the occasion, said a handout.

Provincial Ministers, secretaries and authorities concerned would also attend the ceremony.

In this regard, Usman Buzdar said that merit, transparency and supremacy of law had been ensured in the province, whereas, positive results were being yielded as a result of zero-tolerance policy of the government against corruption.

He said that coronavirus, locust attack besides other challenges were dealt effectively by the government.

The government had launched projects in a short span of two years which the past governments had failed to execute even in decades.

The Chief Minister said that his government believed in practical measures rather than pomp and show. He said that process of institutionalreforms had been accelerated in the province whereas the people werebeing facilitated through utilizing digital technology, he added.

