Pb govt to procure 3.5 mln metric tons of wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that wheat would be procured from farmers at the rate of Rs 2200 per maund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that wheat would be procured from farmers at the rate of Rs 2200 per maund.

The chief minister said that the provincial cabinet had approved buying 3,500,000 metric tons of wheat and this target could be enhanced if needed, adding that the government would ensure the protection of farmers' rights and effective measures would be taken to curb the illegal transportation of wheat.

An eight-member committee had been constituted at the provincial level for wheat procurement drive and monitoring committees would also monitor the procurement campaign at different levelswhile ministers, special assistants and advisers would monitor the procurement campaign in therespective districts, he added.

