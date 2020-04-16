Pb govt to provide financial aid during Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval to provide direct financial aid to deserving families in Ramadan-ul-Mubarak and the decision has also been made that Ramadan Bazaars will not be set up due to coronavirus situation in Punjab.

This was decided in a meeting which held under the chair of CM at his Office here on Thursday to review relief arrangements under Ramadan Package.

The CM announced that needy families will be given financial aid under Ramadan Package and added that necessary procedure be devised at the earliest. The government wanted to give relief to the maximum number of people and it has also decided not to set up Ramadan Bazaars, he said.

He directed to take effective measures to stabilize the prices.

He emphasized that no one will be allowed to create artificial price-hike and administrative measures will be utilized to provide essential items at the fixed rates. Unlawful increase in the rates of essential items will not be tolerated and the government will make every effort to provide relief to the people, he added. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, SMBR and others attended the meeting.