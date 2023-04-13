Pb Govt to provide free treatment facilities to over 200 deaf,dumb kids :DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Basic educational facilities will be ensured at the special education department institutions and the District administration has decided to provide exemplary education and training to special children.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir expressed these views while paying visit to Government Secondary school of Special Education here on Thursday.

He reviewed the educational facilities provided to deaf and dumb children while District Officer Special Education Muhammad Majid briefed on the education system.

Umar Jahangir said that the provincial government had provided ample funding for special children. Special education institutions were being upgraded under the reform program.

DC said that "Tare Zameen Par" trust was extending full support in public sector.

The Punjab government would provide free treatment to more than 200 deaf and dumb children.

Umar Jahangir emphasized that special children could play an active role in the society with special attention and all the stakeholders of the society will have to play their role.