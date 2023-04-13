UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt To Provide Free Treatment Facilities To Over 200 Deaf,dumb Kids :DC

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Pb Govt to provide free treatment facilities to over 200 deaf,dumb kids :DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Basic educational facilities will be ensured at the special education department institutions and the District administration has decided to provide exemplary education and training to special children.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir expressed these views while paying visit to Government Secondary school of Special Education here on Thursday.

He reviewed the educational facilities provided to deaf and dumb children while District Officer Special Education Muhammad Majid briefed on the education system.

Umar Jahangir said that the provincial government had provided ample funding for special children. Special education institutions were being upgraded under the reform program.

DC said that "Tare Zameen Par" trust was extending full support in public sector.

The Punjab government would provide free treatment to more than 200 deaf and dumb children.

Umar Jahangir emphasized that special children could play an active role in the society with special attention and all the stakeholders of the society will have to play their role.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Visit All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

8 minutes ago
 National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

38 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

4 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.