UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt To Provide Universal Health Coverage To Every Citizen By Dec: Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:59 PM

Pb govt to provide universal health coverage to every citizen by Dec: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Punjab government had decided to give universal health coverage cards to every citizen of the province by December 2021.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Punjab government had decided to give universal health coverage cards to every citizen of the province by December 2021.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting about the health department at his office. He was briefed about departmental performance, universal health coverage programme and amendments in autonomous medical institutions act (Law).

The Chief Minister said that it was a revolutionary step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as such a wonderful programme had not been introduced by any previous government.

Usman Buzdar gave in-principle approval to necessary amendments in the autonomous medical institutions act to streamline the appointment of principals and medical superintendents of medical institutions and to deal with other matters.

"Effective monitoring will improve performance along with streamlining the appointment of work charge employees", he added.

The CM maintained the universal health coverage programme would provide free quality healthcare facilities and announced to further extend the scope of mother and child hospitals to Rajanpur, Layyah, Attock and Sialkot.

He said the PTI government was establishing modern hospitals in backward areas to provide quality healthcareto the locals at their doorsteps as the past governments ignored far-flung areas.

Provincial ministers- Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, health secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Rashid Sialkot Rajanpur Attock December Government Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Rs 50 bln spent on education, health, infrastructu ..

3 minutes ago

Speaker convenes PA session on February 23

3 minutes ago

GOC Pano Aqil visits Sukkur IBA, interacts with st ..

3 minutes ago

Seminar held to mark Int'l Mother Language Day

5 minutes ago

IMF Chief Expresses 'Deepest Concern' Over Lockdow ..

5 minutes ago

Council of EU Plans to Allocate $6.8Bln to Build I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.