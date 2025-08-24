Pb govt to spend Rs 1700 mln on two historical markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government will spend Rs1,700 million for the up-gradation

and beautification of two major historical bazaars of Lahore including

Shah Alam and Ichhra Markets.

For this purpose, the district administration has approved the summary

for the up-gradation of two bazaars of Lahore.

Deputy Commissioner Office sources told APP, the district administration

had completed the homework to start the up-gradation of Shah Alam and

Ichhra Markets. The summary of funds sent by the district administration

had been approved by the finance department, they said.

The work on the rehabilitation project would be started after the elimination

of encroachments.

The funds would also be spent on improving the sewage system, paving

the streets, and streetlights.

Similarly, the construction and renovation would be ensured at Shah Alam

Bazaar at a cost of Rs 900 million. In the initial phase, the entrance gates

of both the bazaars would be built. Poles and dangling wires would be

removed, and the electricity system would be activated through underground

wiring.

Uniform signage would be installed outside the shops, sidewalks and benches

would be installed, besides fixing tuff tiles. Plantations would also be done

on both sides for beauty.

The markets had been selected as a pilot project to restore the beauty of

historical markets, and construction and renovation would also be carried

out in the remaining markets.