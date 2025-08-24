Pb Govt To Spend Rs 1700 Mln On Two Historical Markets
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government will spend Rs1,700 million for the up-gradation
and beautification of two major historical bazaars of Lahore including
Shah Alam and Ichhra Markets.
For this purpose, the district administration has approved the summary
for the up-gradation of two bazaars of Lahore.
Deputy Commissioner Office sources told APP, the district administration
had completed the homework to start the up-gradation of Shah Alam and
Ichhra Markets. The summary of funds sent by the district administration
had been approved by the finance department, they said.
The work on the rehabilitation project would be started after the elimination
of encroachments.
The funds would also be spent on improving the sewage system, paving
the streets, and streetlights.
Similarly, the construction and renovation would be ensured at Shah Alam
Bazaar at a cost of Rs 900 million. In the initial phase, the entrance gates
of both the bazaars would be built. Poles and dangling wires would be
removed, and the electricity system would be activated through underground
wiring.
Uniform signage would be installed outside the shops, sidewalks and benches
would be installed, besides fixing tuff tiles. Plantations would also be done
on both sides for beauty.
The markets had been selected as a pilot project to restore the beauty of
historical markets, and construction and renovation would also be carried
out in the remaining markets.
Recent Stories
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives during rains in DI KHAN56 seconds ago
-
Pb govt to spend Rs 1700 mln on two historical markets58 seconds ago
-
PR police foil drug smuggling bid21 minutes ago
-
Weather shift raises Gastro, Jaundice risk among Children21 minutes ago
-
Environmental expert demands policy shifts to address illegal housings, migration, climate risks21 minutes ago
-
Women’s safety at forefront of bold traffic reforms for safer Islamabad; says CTO ITP21 minutes ago
-
Atta ul Haq Qasmi honoured for receiving Nishan-e-Imtiaz31 minutes ago
-
Grand search and combing operation conducted in Bani Gala31 minutes ago
-
Beyond waters: Unpacking livestock crisis in food-hit Malakand division51 minutes ago
-
Pakistani mountaineers conquer Tirich Mir1 hour ago
-
Green Pakistan turns to trees as natural defense against floods1 hour ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister launches complaint cell to strengthen healthcare governance1 hour ago