Pb Govt To Start Multiple Civic Service Projects: Rana Ghous
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) District General Secretary of the PML-N and MPA Rana Munawar Ghous has said that after success
of the first phase of Clean Punjab programme, the second and third phase is being started.
Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that in the second phase, similar activities would be
carried out in rural and urban areas and there would be a sanitary worker for 250 houses who
would be responsible for cleaning streets and collecting garbage from houses.
Munawar Ghous said the PML-N government was making efforts for the public welfare
by initiating various public-friendly projects. Various projects were also in a pipeline for the
district's development, he added.
Recent Stories
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU to hold Int’l moot on Ijtihad Bil-Maqasid1 minute ago
-
Climate Change: Green Urban, a solution to Pakistan's woes11 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachments operation continues21 minutes ago
-
Climate-induced challenges mount for Islotees21 minutes ago
-
President due in Quetta today on maiden official visit21 minutes ago
-
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats26 minutes ago
-
Teachers criticize imposed digital teaching strategy for elementary students31 minutes ago
-
270 acre forest land retrieved as operation continues to recover over 30000 acres in DG Khan31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 141,800 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers held31 minutes ago
-
Evening Mother's Day: WCCI organizes evening with Bushra Ansari31 minutes ago
-
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute39 minutes ago