Pb Govt To Start Multiple Civic Service Projects: Rana Ghous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) District General Secretary of the PML-N and MPA Rana Munawar Ghous has said that after success

of the first phase of Clean Punjab programme, the second and third phase is being started.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that in the second phase, similar activities would be

carried out in rural and urban areas and there would be a sanitary worker for 250 houses who

would be responsible for cleaning streets and collecting garbage from houses.

Munawar Ghous said the PML-N government was making efforts for the public welfare

by initiating various public-friendly projects. Various projects were also in a pipeline for the

district's development, he added.

