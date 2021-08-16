UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt To Strengthen Emergency Service: CM Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the Punjab government would provide all out support to strengthen the emergency service in the province.

Addressing the passing out ceremony here at Emergency Service Academy, he said the Punjab government had approved 258 new emergency ambulances, expansion of emergency service in 86 tehsils and air rescue service for emergency services in far-flung areas. He appreciated the efforts of Rescue-1122 Punjab for providing emergency service to over 9.6 million people in Punjab, training over 20,000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan in Emergency Services academy and achieving UN INSARAG certification in the field of search and rescue.

He congratulated the passing out rescuers on successful completion of specialized training and becoming part of the leading emergency service of South Asia.

He said that keeping in view the risky job of rescuers of Punjab, the emergency incentive reduced to 50% in 2017 would be restored to its original approval.

KPK Information Minister Kamran Khan Bangash also appreciated the rescue services rendered by all Rescuers of Punjab and KPK, and hoped that the rescuers would perform their duties with full zeal and zest to serve humanity. He especially thanked Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Khan on behalf of Chief Minister KPK for providing training and technical assistance through Emergency Services Academy to Rescue Service KPK.

He said that Punjab was playing the role of big brother effectively through the Rescue service, which ultimately helped in saving many precious lives.

In his welcoming address, DG Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer took oath from 467 rescuers including 459 male (390 KP, 69 Punjab) and eight females (three KP, five Punjab) passed out rescuers and congratulated them on their successful completion of professional training and becoming the part of rescue family.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that emergency service started from Lahore in 2004 had provided emergency service to over 9.6 million. The Rescue-1122 was providing technical assistance to other provinces for the establishment of this lifesaving service in their respective provinces.

"Now, emergency services are being provided to the citizens of other provinces," he said and added that Emergency Services Academy had trained over 20,000 rescuers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Baluchistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi since 2004.

The specialized training was imparted to rescuers to send them in fields to provide emergency services and help corona patients, he added.

Secretary for Relief Rehabilitation & Settlement Department KPK Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, Member Punjab Emergency Council MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and a large number of rescuers and their parents attended the ceremony.

Earlier, the passing out cadets demonstrated their professional skills of emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue fromconfined spaces & rescue from height.

Later, best performance awards were distributed among the highest achievers of the course.

