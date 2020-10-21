Pb govt to table draft of TRPAP 2020 soon in Pb assembly: Augustine

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said the Punjab government would ensure the protection of the transgender community and would soon table a draft of the Transgender Rights Protection Act Punjab (TRPAP) 2020 in the Punjab Assembly.

He expressed these views while participating in a seminar on the rights of transgender community organized by Good Luck Thinkers (GTO) with collaboration of the HR&MA department here on Wednesday.

The minister assured of boosting this legislative process and to take special measures for the social protection of the transgender community in Punjab.

Ijaz Alam Augustine said that the community should nominate a focal person so that the human rights department could provide better protection while the human rights department was forming working groups from each community to protect human rights.

He said that the protection of rights of every community was top priority of the Punjab government as promoting peace, religious harmony and tolerance in the society while the government was taking all possible steps for a peaceful environment across the province.