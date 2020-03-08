Pb govt took effective measures to save masses from corona virus: CM

LAHORE, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the Punjab government had taken effective precautionary measures to save the masses from deadly corona virus and a control room set up at Primary & Secondary Health Department was working round the clock.

"We have also the facility to diagnose corona virus, and health and allied departments remain standby and vigilant all the time", says a handout.

With the grace of Allah Almighty not a single patient of corona virus was diagnosed in Punjab, he said.

The preventive measures chalked-out by WHO are being implemented in letter and spirit, Usman Buzdar said and added that the situation in Punjab was normal and it was being monitored round the clock.

He further maintained that cabinet committee by holding its meetings on daily basis monitoring the latest situation and also undertook necessary preventive measures.

The CM said the government had provided Rs 236 million for purchasing necessary required equipments.

The Punjab government initiated pre-emptive measures many days earlier than corona virusbeing reported in Pakistan and working group had also been constituted for its prevention,he added.