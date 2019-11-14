UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt, UAF To Strengthen Agri Skills

Thu 14th November 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:Punjab government with the assistance of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will strengthen agriculture skill development ties to uplift the sector.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab (Agriculture & Rural Economy) Sumaira Samad said this during her visit to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad here Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Agriculture Value Chain Ayesha Gulzar, Dr Azeem Senior Research Analyst Urban Unit Lahore, Dr Rasheed Ahmad, Dr Aman Ullah, Dr Zahir Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Yasin, Dr Nuzhat Huma, Dr Qamar Bilal and others.

The meeting discussed the area of collaboration in value chain, livestock, and agriculture.

Sumaira Samad said that agriculture was the backbone of the economy, adding that the country was having a lot of potential in agriculture sector.

She said that the skill development in the sector would help boost the sector's manifold.

She said that Punjab government was making all out efforts to flourish the agriculture sector.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that in China, Bio- Healthy Agriculture Program and poverty reduction model were bringing fruitful results.

