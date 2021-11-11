UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Upgrades 29,950 Employees Of Various Depts: Raja Basharat

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:59 PM

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat Thursday said that on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar 29,950 employees of various departments have been upgraded after the matter was pending since long time

In a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of the law minister, a special committee formed by the chief minister for this issue reviewed the matter and approved the upgradation.

According to the details, 14,387 warders of the Jail department had been upgraded from grade 5 to 7, while 1520 head warders were upgraded from grade 7 to 9 and 162 chief warders had been upgraded from grade 9 to 11.

As many as 49 religious teachers posted in the same department were given grades 12 to 15.

The committee also increased the grade of 373 telephone operators of different departments from grade 7 to 11 and the scale of 11,184 drivers from 4 to 5.

Grade 9 to 11 of 695 supervisors of Social Welfare Department, grade 5 and 7 to 9 of 928 watchers and 30 head watchers of Forest Department, grade 9 to 11 of 162 inspectors of Forest Department and grade 8 to 9 of two physical instructors of the same department was also approved.

Similarly, the committee upgraded 458 caretakers of Punjab Higher education department from grade 9 to 11.

The meeting was also attended among others by senior officers of concerned departments including Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Law and Secretary Finance.

