UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Utilising All Resources To Control Coronavirus: Punjab Minister For Labour And Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:46 PM

Pb govt utilising all resources to control coronavirus: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan said on Saturday the Punjab government was utilising all resources to control coronavirus pandemic in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan said on Saturday the Punjab government was utilising all resources to control coronavirus pandemic in the province.

In a statement, Ansar Majeed Khan said, "We should join hands with each other for the prevention of pandemic instead of shining in politics.

He maintained that quarantine centers, field hospitals, isolation wards and high pendency units were being set up across the province.

The Minister further said that the profiteering mafia were not going away from hoarding even in the blessed month of Ramadan, adding that the government had devised an effective strategy to deal with such elements.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a huge relief packageto deal with this difficult time, adding that opposition leaders shouldsupport the government instead of appeasing their leaders/masters.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab All From Government Ramadan Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Violence increased in Afghanistan after US-Taliban ..

8 minutes ago

Khursheed's family quarantined after employee test ..

8 minutes ago

Judge Jalaluddin buries in Sukkur

8 minutes ago

Four killed by consuming hand sanitizer in Bahawal ..

8 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches COVID-19 campaign for h ..

19 minutes ago

Soomro shows concern over arrests of Imams

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.