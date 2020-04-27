Pb govt utilising all resources to control coronavirus: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan said on Saturday the Punjab government was utilising all resources to control coronavirus pandemic in the province.

In a statement, Ansar Majeed Khan said, "We should join hands with each other for the prevention of pandemic instead of shining in politics.

He maintained that quarantine centers, field hospitals, isolation wards and high pendency units were being set up across the province.

The Minister further said that the profiteering mafia were not going away from hoarding even in the blessed month of Ramadan, adding that the government had devised an effective strategy to deal with such elements.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a huge relief packageto deal with this difficult time, adding that opposition leaders shouldsupport the government instead of appeasing their leaders/masters.