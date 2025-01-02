Pb govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Zakat & Ushr, Rana Munawar Ghous Khan said on Thursday

the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources for public welfare.

He stated this while inspecting the construction work on Sillanwali road.

During his visit, he issued a stern warning to the department concerned and

contractor that negligence in the project would not be tolerated at all.

He said that quality and standards of the construction must align with the

specifications outlined in the tender.

Rana Munawar Ghous further said: “If anyone asks for a commission,

inform me immediately".

The construction of road would not only provide

better travel facilities to commuters but also help address many problems

faced by the local population, he added.

He reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the people

of his constituency.

He assured that every effort would be made to ensure the provision of

improved facilities to the public.

He also highlighted that several unresolved issues persist in the constituency

and reiterated his determination to complete the projects speedily.