Open Menu

Pb Govt Utilizing All Available Resources For Public Welfare: Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Pb govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Zakat & Ushr, Rana Munawar Ghous Khan said on Thursday

the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources for public welfare.

He stated this while inspecting the construction work on Sillanwali road.

During his visit, he issued a stern warning to the department concerned and

contractor that negligence in the project would not be tolerated at all.

He said that quality and standards of the construction must align with the

specifications outlined in the tender.

Rana Munawar Ghous further said: “If anyone asks for a commission,

inform me immediately".

The construction of road would not only provide

better travel facilities to commuters but also help address many problems

faced by the local population, he added.

He reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the people

of his constituency.

He assured that every effort would be made to ensure the provision of

improved facilities to the public.

He also highlighted that several unresolved issues persist in the constituency

and reiterated his determination to complete the projects speedily.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Visit Road Sillanwali All

Recent Stories

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

45 minutes ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

3 hours ago
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

4 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

4 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

4 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan