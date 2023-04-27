UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Utilizing All Resources For Farmers Welfare: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Pb govt utilizing all resources for farmers welfare: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday said the government was making all out efforts for the welfare of farmers.

He stated this while addressing the representative delegation of progressive farmers at his office.

ADC Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain and SE Canal Mirza Awais Baig and other officers were also present.

The Commissioner said that farmers across the division were being encouraged to increase the area for cotton crop while the Punjab government was providing ample facilities and concessions to the farmers.

He said that farmers should make full use of the government facility and increase cotton yield.

Director of Agriculture Shahid Hussain told the meeting that cotton was cultivated on 132,000 acres area last year in Sargodha division and the government was encouraging the growers to double this area this year.

He further said that 80 percent cotton was produced in Mianwali district while 20 percent in other districts of the division.

He said that farmers' convention would soon be organized at the divisional level to increase the cotton crop while best seed would also be provided to cotton growers at subsidized rates.

Farmers welcomed the government's decision to increase the area under cotton cultivationand reiterated their commitment that they would take full interest and play their role in thegovernment's vision of cotton self-sufficiency.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Sargodha Mianwali Cotton All Government Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

32 minutes ago
 Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mo ..

Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1s ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress fo ..

Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress for plastic surgery societies

33 minutes ago
 CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in ..

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in production and broadcast sect ..

48 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to fe ..

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to feature world’s longest race f ..

1 hour ago
 Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.