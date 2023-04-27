Pb govt utilizing all resources for farmers welfare: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday said the government was making all out efforts for the welfare of farmers.

He stated this while addressing the representative delegation of progressive farmers at his office.

ADC Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain and SE Canal Mirza Awais Baig and other officers were also present.

The Commissioner said that farmers across the division were being encouraged to increase the area for cotton crop while the Punjab government was providing ample facilities and concessions to the farmers.

He said that farmers should make full use of the government facility and increase cotton yield.

Director of Agriculture Shahid Hussain told the meeting that cotton was cultivated on 132,000 acres area last year in Sargodha division and the government was encouraging the growers to double this area this year.

He further said that 80 percent cotton was produced in Mianwali district while 20 percent in other districts of the division.

He said that farmers' convention would soon be organized at the divisional level to increase the cotton crop while best seed would also be provided to cotton growers at subsidized rates.

Farmers welcomed the government's decision to increase the area under cotton cultivationand reiterated their commitment that they would take full interest and play their role in thegovernment's vision of cotton self-sufficiency.