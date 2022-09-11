(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Labour and Manpower Punjab Ansar Majeed Niazi said on Sunday the Punjab government was utilizing all resources for the betterment of masses and development of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing "Meet the Press" at Sargodha Press Club.

He said that a package of Rs 14 billion had been approved for the supply of clean drinking water and sewerage in Sargodha and work on it would soon start.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said the corporation administration was not only to blame for the cleanliness and other problems in Sargodha city, but the main reason for these problems was lack of staff while efforts were being made to permanently resolve the problem.

He said that media had a vital role in highlighting the public issues and supporting the public welfare initiatives.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was well aware of the problems of journalists and he would soon announce the establishment of a journalist colony in Sargodha during his visit to Sargodha.

President press club Mahr Asif Haneef and general secretary Main Mohsin presented him with an honorary membership of the press club.

Later, Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Niazi announced togive Rs 500,000 to Sargodha Press Club, Rs 50,000 to cameramen and Rs 20,000 toMuhammad Bilal Moon for best reporting.