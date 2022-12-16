SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman of Punjab Social Protection Authority MPA Faisal Farooq Cheema said on Friday the Punjab government was utilizing all possible resources for betterment of the masses and development of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the Meet the Press in Sargodha Press Club.

Faisal Farooq said: ''The establishment of Anwar Cheema Cardiology Center in DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha has been approved which would be functional very soon while PC-1 has been approved for a 600-bed teaching hospital and land has also been identified." He said 90% work of filtration plant had been completed and the remaining work would be completed soon.

The media had a vital role in highlighting the public issues and supporting the publicwelfare initiatives, he added.