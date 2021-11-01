Pb govt utilizing all resources to control dengue: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that Punjab government was utilizing all out resources to control dengue in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that Punjab government was utilizing all out resources to control dengue in the province.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the dengue technical working group to control the current wave of cases here at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD).

Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi, P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, consultant Dr Asad Aslam Khan and concerned officials were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the secretaries of Health department apprised the minister about latest situation in their respective department and facilities available there.

Speaking on the occasion, the Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "We are changing existing strategy of dengue control".

She directed all union councils to accelerate dengue prevention measures in their respective areas and said that all stakeholders will have to play their due role.

She said that doctors were committed to utilize their medical expertise for the treatment of dengue patient, adding that "InshaAllah very soon we will be able to control dengue-like coronavirus."Dr Yasmin Rashid said that dengue controlling teams were performing excellent duties, adding that people will have to show vigilance as only the concerned departments alone cannot control it.