Pb govt utilizing maximum available resources for uplift of health sector

Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Monday the provincial government was utilizing maximum available resources for the uplift of health sector

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Monday the provincial government was utilizing maximum available resources for the uplift of health sector.

He said this during his visit to THQ Hospital Fatehjang accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and other officers.

The minister said the incumbent government inducted thousand of doctors and paramedical staff in health centers and hospitals across the province which has surely helped in ensuring better health facilities to the masses.

He said availability of medicines and other facilities were also being ensured. The minister visited different portions of the hospital and checked the health facilities being extended to the indoor and out door patients.

Latter, the minister administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of Press Club Fatehjang. He congratulated the newly elected members.