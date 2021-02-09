Pb govt waives tuition fee of 100,000 TEVTA students worth Rs 325 million: Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday announced that the Punjab government had waived off one year tuition fee worth Rs 325 million for more than 100,000 students of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

He announced this while presiding over a meeting here at TEVTA secretariat. TEVTA chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and other officers were present in the meeting.

Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab government took the initiative to support students in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the decision was taken by finance and development committee and "We are thankful to Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht of his keen interest in this matter, adding that the Punjab government always stood firm to facilitate technical education in the province.

Talking about details of the decision, Mian Aslam Iqbal explained that tuition fee of sessions 2020-21 was waived off for regular students enrolled in 400 TEVTA institutes.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that due to COVID-19 there was a financial crunch in the country, this decision would benefit the parents of students who were already facing problems. "The government would fulfill its responsibility to provide skilled education and training to the students as this would also help them economically", he added.

On the occasion, Ali Salman Siddique said that it was a good decision of Punjab government to waive off fee.

The government has always provided relief to the students, he said adding that since COVID-19 pandemic it was necessary to provide financial relief to the students.

He said that on behalf of students and their parents, "We are thankful to Hashim Jawan Bakht for showingsuch interest in the matter as it would benefit students".

The Chairperson also observed that TEVTA was already providing free of cost training to additional 100,000 students as per Chief Minister Punjab Hunarmand Nowjawan Programme with an amount of Rs 1.5 billion.