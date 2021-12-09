UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Withdraws Increase In Property Tax To Facilitate Taxpayers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:08 PM

Pb govt withdraws increase in property tax to facilitate taxpayers

Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department Abdullah Khan on Thursday said that the provincial government has decided to withdraw increase in property tax to facilitate the taxpayers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department Abdullah Khan on Thursday said that the provincial government has decided to withdraw increase in property tax to facilitate the taxpayers.

In a statement issued here, Abdullah Khan said that in order to give big relief to masses, the government has also ended difference in own commercial properties and properties given on rent.

Moreover, the property tax owners who got tax notices with ten percent increase in the last year has also been ended.

He said the property tax owners who paid the tax during last five months with increased ratio would be adjusted in the property tax of next fiscal year. He said the five percent rebate offer over total payment of property tax was extended by Dec 31,2021.

Likewise, there was ten percent relaxation on payment of property tax through E-pay during the correspondence period.

