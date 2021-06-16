Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that the priority of the Punjab government was to promote peace, religious harmony and tolerance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that the priority of the Punjab government was to promote peace, religious harmony and tolerance.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here at the new minister block's committee room. Religious leaders of various sects belonging to south Punjab and officers of the department were also present.

Augustine said that the department had taken many important steps to promote patience, kindness, forgiveness and tolerance in a positive manner.

He said, unfortunately in the past, South Punjab was neglected, adding that the PTI had given special importance to South Punjab and various development works were being started in South Punjab.

The steps were being taken for the promotion of religious tourism and funds had been allocatedfor this purpose, he said.