UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt;s "Salute Salaam" Drive Gaining Support

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Pb Govt;s

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Government of Punjab's awareness campaign "Salute Salaam" against Corona virus continues to gaining strong support from all segments of society including artist and other communities,said a handout issued here.

"Corona is a global epidemic, and caution is the only and effective solution", said actor Aamir Qureshi.

He added that only with unified efforts we defeat this pandemic. While wholeheartedly supporting Punjab government's 'Salute Salaam' campaign, urged women to include household workers in this awareness campaign so that far reaching results from this awareness campaign could be reaped.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

2 hours ago

SHRD fully implements remote work system

2 hours ago

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways flights to Beijing to operate with ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.