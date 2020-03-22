Pb Govt;s "Salute Salaam" Drive Gaining Support

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Government of Punjab's awareness campaign "Salute Salaam" against Corona virus continues to gaining strong support from all segments of society including artist and other communities,said a handout issued here.

"Corona is a global epidemic, and caution is the only and effective solution", said actor Aamir Qureshi.

He added that only with unified efforts we defeat this pandemic. While wholeheartedly supporting Punjab government's 'Salute Salaam' campaign, urged women to include household workers in this awareness campaign so that far reaching results from this awareness campaign could be reaped.