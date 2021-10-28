UrduPoint.com

Pb Health Dept To Vaccinate 46 Mln Children: Dr Mukhtar Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:33 PM

Pb health dept to vaccinate 46 mln children: Dr Mukhtar Ahmed

Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Director Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Awan Thursday said that Punjab health department set the target to vaccinate more than 46 million children across Punjab, under the national campaign of Rubella and Measles (R&M).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Director Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Awan Thursday said that Punjab health department set the target to vaccinate more than 46 million children across Punjab, under the national campaign of Rubella and Measles (R&M).

Addressing an awareness seminar conducted by UNICEF and EPI here, Dr Mukhtar said that EPI Punjab team along with the support of private sector committed to achieve this target.

General Secretary Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab Dr Rana Sohail, President Pakistan Paediatric Association Punjab Branch Dr Idrees Mazhar, Health Specialist UNICEF Dr Tahir Manzoor and others attended the seminar.

PMA General Secretary Dr Sohail Rana said that PMA had mobilised his team to be actively involved in this national campaign, officials also suggested parents to cooperate with health teams for better health and safety of their children.

Dr Tariq Mian, President Association of Family Physician of Pakistan assured that their team would fully cooperate with the health department to successfully executed this campaign.

Dr Mukhtar said this campaign would be continued from November 15 to Nov 27 to the children with ages between 9 months to 15 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Mukhtar Ahmed November Family From Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

40 minutes ago
 Italian-Russian Economic Cooperation Council to Be ..

Italian-Russian Economic Cooperation Council to Be Held in Rome in December - Am ..

7 minutes ago
 Spending deal would be 'most significant' climate ..

Spending deal would be 'most significant' climate crisis measure 'ever': Biden

7 minutes ago
 House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate ..

House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate

7 minutes ago
 Not good enough: National climate pledges

Not good enough: National climate pledges

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.