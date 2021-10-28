Pb health dept to vaccinate 46 mln children: Dr Mukhtar Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Director Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Awan Thursday said that Punjab health department set the target to vaccinate more than 46 million children across Punjab, under the national campaign of Rubella and Measles (R&M).

Addressing an awareness seminar conducted by UNICEF and EPI here, Dr Mukhtar said that EPI Punjab team along with the support of private sector committed to achieve this target.

General Secretary Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab Dr Rana Sohail, President Pakistan Paediatric Association Punjab Branch Dr Idrees Mazhar, Health Specialist UNICEF Dr Tahir Manzoor and others attended the seminar.

PMA General Secretary Dr Sohail Rana said that PMA had mobilised his team to be actively involved in this national campaign, officials also suggested parents to cooperate with health teams for better health and safety of their children.

Dr Tariq Mian, President Association of Family Physician of Pakistan assured that their team would fully cooperate with the health department to successfully executed this campaign.

Dr Mukhtar said this campaign would be continued from November 15 to Nov 27 to the children with ages between 9 months to 15 years.