Pb Health Secretary reviews dengue situation in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary for Health Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday presided over a meeting at his office to review dengue situation in the province.

According to a spokesperson for the health here, Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, deputy secretaries, MS Services Hospital Dr Ihthashamul Haq, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Munir Ahmed, MS Shahdara Hospital Dr Amir Mufti and others participated through video link conference.

During the meeting, the provincial secretary also reviewed medical facilities for dengue patients.

The medical superintendents of government teaching hospitals gave a briefing to Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Sikandar Baloch said the situation of dengue in Punjab was being monitored on a daily basis, adding that beds for dengue patients were being increased in all government teaching hospitals in the province.

He said that dengue patients were being provided with the best medical facilities in all governmentteaching hospitals of Punjab.