Pb Information Minister visits residence of late Rehman Ali Razi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Friday visited the residence of late senior journalist Rehman Ali Raazi and offered Fatiha for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari condoled with the sons of Rehmat Ali Raazi, Awais Raazi and Umer Raazi and said that Rehman Ali Raazi rendered great services for media profession.

He said that Rehman Ali Raazi proved his mettle in the field of investigative reporting. His services would be remembered for long time, the Minister said.

Provincial Minister ensured the family members of Rehman Ali Raazi all possible corporation and help by Punjab government.

He said that he himself is available in case of any problem faced by the family of died journalist.

Directorate General Public Relations Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar was also present on this occasion.