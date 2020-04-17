PB Law Minister hails Prime Minister for relief proposal by G20

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that in the meeting of the G-20, historic decision has been taken on the suggestion of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for pledging financial relief to 76 underdeveloped countries of the world

Due to COVID-19 pademic, these 76 countries are facing severe economic crisis after booming unemployment and decreasing economic activities. He said in a special statement that the UNO Secretary General had also supported Imran Khan's proposal.

"G20's decision has proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a global leader," he said.

Raja Basharat said that gravely affected people of 76 countries were likely to be benefited from a wise and timely proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan's global vision was helpful in building the image of Pakistan severely damaged in the past. "It is a part of PTI's promise that was made to restore national dignity across the world." he added.