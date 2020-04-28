PB law minister visits CPWB

Provincial Minister Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Tuesday.

He visited there on the invitation of Sarah Ahmed, chairperson of the Bureau.

The chairperson gave briefing to the provincial minister about the achievementsof the bureau.

Raja Basharat visited various sections of the institution and distributed ration among staff and children of the bureau. He reviewed the facilities being given to the children and expressed satisfaction over the bureau's arrangements for the children.He also appreciated the chairperson for giving shelter to homeless children and rise voice for abused children.