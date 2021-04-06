Pb livestock dept lunches new website

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department on Tuesday launched a new and improved website to provide accurate information to the livestock farmers, experts, livestock stakeholders and public.

In a statement regarding the launch of new and revamped official website, Punjab Livestock Department Secretary Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar said that Transparency & Right to Information Act was being implemented in efficient manner by using the digital technology.

He said that the use of modern technology tools was essential to implement the transparency.

He maintained that the website features were mobile friendly and could be accessed from allmobile devices connected to the internet.

The website had been created by the joint effort of the Directorate of Communication and Extension of the Livestock Department and the Punjab Information and Technology board that can be viewed at www.livestock.punjab.gov.pk.