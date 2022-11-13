UrduPoint.com

Pb Minister Chairs Cabinet Committee Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order has taken strict notice of the fireworks at some places during the long march of PTI and directed that this practice should be prevented in future.

The meeting of the committee was held on Sunday at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja.

Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Acting Inspector General Police and other officers participated through video link.

In the meeting, the overall law and order situation was reviewed in detail.

It was briefed that 3500 policemen have been deployed in Faisalabad for security purposes.

Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and praised the performance of police and district administration. He said that the officers and officials of the police and district administration are fulfilling the assigned responsibility in a good manner.

Acting IG Punjab directed the concerned DPOs to make satisfactory food arrangements for the police personnel during duty.

