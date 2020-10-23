UrduPoint.com
Pb Minister Visits Sahulat Bazaar In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:25 PM

Pb minister visits Sahulat bazaar in Faisalabad

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din said that incumbent government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din said that incumbent government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses.

While visiting various Sahulat Bazaars set up in Faisalabad on Friday,he said that provision of daily use items to the masses at subsidized rates would be ensured and strict action would be taken against the shopkeepers found involved in overcharging.

He said that government evolved a comprehensive strategy to overcome price hike and artificial shortage of daily use commodities.

In this connection, Sahulat Bazaars were established across the province, he said, adding that 24 Sahulat Bazaars were made functional in district Faisalabad.

He said that strict monitoring of these bazaars was being ensured so that people could get quality items on government-fixed rates. �He visited Riaz Shahid Chowk and Kaleem Shaheed Park bazaars and checked quality and prices of various items and inquired from the people about availability of daily use commodities on subsidized rates.

