Pb OPC pays tribute to APS martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice-Chairperson Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan has said the students and teachers of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar had written a history with their blood to make Pakistan secure and peaceful.

In his message on the anniversary of martyrs of the APS, he said the terrorists who committed barbarity eight years ago with innocent children met their logical end.

The great sacrifices of students and teachers would bear fruits who embraced martyrdom during the tragic incident, he said and added exemplary unity of the nation had come to surface owing to great sacrifices laid down by the martyrs in the war against terrorism.

The great sacrifices of martyrs had induced a new spirit and courage in hearts and minds of the nation, he said.

Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood ul Hassan said that the nation was paying rich tribute to the great and unforgettable sacrifices of the martyrs of the APS.