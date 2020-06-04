Pb police continue crackdown against criminals

The police arrested 138 proclaimed offenders including 8 of A category and 130 of B category from various parts of the Chiniot district during the month of May last

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested 138 proclaimed offenders including 8 of A category and 130 of B category from various parts of the Chiniot district during the month of May last.

DPO Chiniot Syed Hussnain Haider said that police also arrested 300 criminals and recovered illegal weapons and cash from them, says spokesman for IGP office.

Similarly, 52 persons were arrested for possessing illegal weapons and recovered two klashnikoves, four rifles, 13 guns, 20 pistols, two carbines along with bullets from them.

The Chiniot police also arrested 60 drug peddlers and seized more than 16 kg hashish, 4 kg heroin and 1,015 litre liquor.

In a crackdown against gambling, 28 persons were arrested for gambling.

On overspending, rash driving, cases were registered against 11 accused.

Moreover, search operations and snap checking were beingconducted at regular basis for maintenance of law and orderin the district, the DPO said.