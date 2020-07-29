Pb releases Rs 180m financial assistance for disabled persons across province

Punjab government has released a sum of Rs180 million including Rs 2.4 million for Multan for distribution among the disabled persons including the blind people across the province as financial assistance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab government has released a sum of Rs180 million including Rs 2.4 million for Multan for distribution among the disabled persons including the blind people across the province as financial assistance.

Additional deputy commissioner headquarters Rana Akhlaq Ahmad chaired a meeting here Tuesday to finalize strategy for receiving applications from the deserving people, said an official release.

Rana Akhlaq said that blind people can file applications with Zakat o Ushr department till August 15 to get Rs 2000 per month.

He said that disabled people should file application with the social welfare department till August 25 and they will be paid one time financial assistance. He added that the amount would be decided after perusing applications.

He said that disabled persons can get application forms from the social welfare department. He said that help would be sought from philanthropists to augment the funds available to benefit more.

A strategy has also been finalized to equip disabled persons with different vocational skills to develop and enhance their earning capability, he said adding that help from Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) would be sought for the purpose.

He said that Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) would be asked to provide apprenticeship to the trained disabled persons.

Officials from labour , social welfare nd Zakar o Ushr departments besides NGOs' representatives Zahida Hameed, Tanweer Ahmad and Syed Ijaz Shah were present.