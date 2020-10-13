UrduPoint.com
Pb Secretary Health Pays Surprised Visit At IPH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan paid an surprise visit to the Institute of Public Health (IPH) on Tuesday and inspected different departments of the Institute including BSL-III Lab, Dental Unit.

According to official sources, the Secretary also chaired a meeting in the IPH in which faculty members and the senior officers were present.

IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir briefed the Secretary regarding the functioning of various departments of the institute.

She also informed the Secretary Health about the issues faced by the institute especially vacant 27 posts of teaching cadre and the non-availability of hostel facility for the student doctors coming from other cities.

She informed that despite of limited resources, IPH was endeavoring hard to fulfil its responsibilities in a befitting manner.

Secretary Nabeel Ahmad Awan assured that the vacant posts of teaching faculty would be filled on priority basis for which special steps would be taken.

He further said that functions of IPH would be increased besides enhancing the training courses of public health as well as increasing the seats of students in different disciplines.

Secretary Health directed that number of diagnostic tests for various diseases in BSL-III Lab. also be enhanced for which a comprehensive plan be presented for further action.

The Secretary observed that highly qualified and well experienced human resource was available in IPH and the Health department would fully utilize their professional skills and abilities for the promotion of public health.

Dean IPH, Prof. Dr. Zarfishan Tahir thanked the Secretary SH&ME for visiting the institute and taking keen interest in resolving the issues faced by the institute.

