Pb Zone-II arrest 130 POs in Lahore

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Zone-II arrested 130 proclaimed offenders in the months of May,June during its campaign against POs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Zone-II arrested 130 proclaimed offenders in the months of May,June during its campaign against POs.

According to FIA spokesman,Director FIA Punjab Zone-II Dr Tariq Chohan gave commendation certificates to four FIA officials on good performance.Those who got awards were--Inspector Zahid Farooq,(FIA Gujrat),SI Sohail Akhtar,SI Javed Iqbal Ghumman and FC Usman Khalil FIA Gujranwala.