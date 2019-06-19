Pb Zone-II arrest 130 POs in Lahore

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Zone-II arrested 130 proclaimed offenders in the months of May,June during its campaign against POs.

According to FIA spokesman,Director FIA Punjab Zone-II Dr Tariq Chohan gave commendation certificates to four FIA officials on good performance.Those who got awards were--Inspector Zahid Farooq,(FIA Gujrat),SI Sohail Akhtar,SI Javed Iqbal Ghumman and FC Usman Khalil FIA Gujranwala.

