PBA Delegation Meets Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 08:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office to discuss their problems.

The CM assured them to resolve their problems on a priority basis.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said, "We have always raised voice for freedom of the press and I am committed to the principles of tolerance and respect in politics.

"Meanwhile, Pakistan's media industry had developed at a fast pace and the role of media was of key importance in the current situation, he noted. The solution to the problems Pakistan was going through was in consensus and unity, he said and added, "I am striving to resolve public problems."The delegation included association Chairman Mian Amir Mahmood, Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rehman, Secretary General Shakeel Masood and board member Tahir Khan. The secretary Information and DGPR were also present.

