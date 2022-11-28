UrduPoint.com

PBA Delegation Meets CM Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 09:30 PM

PBA delegation meets CM Punjab

A delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), comprising chairman Shakeel Masood Hussain, secretary general Mian Amir Mahmood, Naz Afrin Sehgal and chairman Nai Baat Media Network Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office, here on Monday

A delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), comprising chairman Shakeel Masood Hussain, secretary general Mian Amir Mahmood, Naz Afrin Sehgal and chairman Nai Baat Media Network Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office, here on Monday.

The chief minister assured that the Punjab government would ensure immediate payment of the pending bills of the PBA. He also expressed good wishes for the newly elected PBA chairman and office-bearers. "It is hoped that the new body will use all its capabilities for developing the media industry", he said.

Provincial Information Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, Press Secretary to the CM Iqbal Chaudhry and DGPR Afraz Ahmed were also present.

