PBA delegation meets PIO Tariq Mehmood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) headed by Naeem Muhammad Mirza on Thursday met with Principal Information Officer Dr. Tariq Mehmood Khan in his office.

Dr.

Tariq Mehmood Khan assured the delegation to resolve all their problems.

He said that the ministry was well aware of the problems faced by the media persons and efforts were being made to resolve them on priority.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation thanked the PIO.