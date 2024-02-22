Open Menu

PBA Delegation Meets PIO Tariq Mehmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 07:35 PM

PBA delegation meets PIO Tariq Mehmood

A delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) headed by Naeem Muhammad Mirza on Thursday met with Principal Information Officer Dr. Tariq Mehmood Khan in his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) headed by Naeem Muhammad Mirza on Thursday met with Principal Information Officer Dr. Tariq Mehmood Khan in his office.

Dr.

Tariq Mehmood Khan assured the delegation to resolve all their problems.

He said that the ministry was well aware of the problems faced by the media persons and efforts were being made to resolve them on priority.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation thanked the PIO.

Related Topics

Pakistan Media All

Recent Stories

Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tr ..

Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tree plantation drive

5 minutes ago
 Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving ..

Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving issues, facilitating complain ..

5 minutes ago
 KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modu ..

KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modular Annual Exam 2023

5 minutes ago
 Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh grave ..

Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard

9 minutes ago
 Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense sufferi ..

Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense suffering on civilians: UN

9 minutes ago
 PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting

PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting

9 minutes ago
PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senat ..

PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam

9 minutes ago
 KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

14 minutes ago
 ISSI's students’ art competition tribute courag ..

ISSI's students’ art competition tribute courage, resilience of Palestinians ..

6 minutes ago
 Killers of 10 years old girl arrested

Killers of 10 years old girl arrested

14 minutes ago
 Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issu ..

Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held bo ..

15 minutes ago
 KMC Council to form committee to discuss street cr ..

KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with IGP Sindh

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan