PbBC Chairman Warns Candidates To Remove Advertisements Or Face Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:37 PM

Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) Chairman and Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Ahmad Owais Friday warned candidates, participating in the upcoming PbBC elections, to remove their banners and advertisements till night; otherwise, strict action would be taken against them

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the code of conduct would strictly be implemented in the bar elections, being held on Nov 28. Nobody is above the law and if any candidate did not comply with the code then he would be declared ineligible and a new list would be issued, he added.

He clarified that no candidate could display advertisements and offer meals, as per the code of conduct. He said that notices had been issued to a large number of candidates over violations of code of conduct and warned that violators would be declared ineligible.

He said that 400 candidates were participating whereas 10,6000 voters would exercise their right to elect 75 members.

