(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) An employee at the office of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) Member Advocate Ghulam Mustafa Joni was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday.

According to police sources, the attack took place just a few meters from City Police Station Layyah, when unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen opened fire on 25-year-old Wasim Abbas, killing him on the spot.

The victim, a resident of '5-Marla Scheme', was returning home after Iftar when he was ambushed.

The assailants fled the scene immediately, and the motive behind the killing remains unknown. The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem examination, while City Police Station Layyah has registered a case and launched a search operation to track down the culprits.