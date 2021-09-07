UrduPoint.com

PbBC Suspends Lawyer's Licence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) Tuesday suspended the licence of Advocate Rubina Nazar Sulehri on the charges of misconduct and irregularities.

A PbBC disciplinary committee has issued a notification about suspension of the licence.

The notification said Rubina Sulehri could not appear before any court of law as a lawyer and she was not authorised to continue her law practice.

Rubina Sulehri has been booked in two separate cases: a theft case, registered at Sarwar Road Lahore Cantt police station, and the snatching of a vehicle from a person at Taxila police station.

